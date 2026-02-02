St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,641.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STJ shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,475 target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,590 to GBX 1,790 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,350 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,725 to GBX 1,726 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,160 to GBX 1,600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th.

Shares of STJ opened at GBX 1,520 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 3.85. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 741.40 and a one year high of GBX 1,559.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,411.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,327.92.

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

