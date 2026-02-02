Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives $99.48 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.4762.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aptiv from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered Aptiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th.

Shares of APTV opened at $75.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Aptiv has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $88.93. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,515. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Aptiv by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

