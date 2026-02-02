Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,377,849 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the December 31st total of 3,996,304 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,056,041 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,056,041 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miami International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Miami International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,577,000 after buying an additional 545,770 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Miami International during the third quarter worth approximately $50,959,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Miami International by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 932,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,684,000 after acquiring an additional 478,385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Miami International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,679,000. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Miami International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,221,000.

Miami International Stock Performance

Shares of MIAX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.81. The stock had a trading volume of 700,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,220. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,090.45. Miami International has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $51.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Miami International ( NYSE:MIAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Miami International’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Miami International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Miami International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Miami International from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Miami International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Miami International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

About Miami International

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) is a U.S. exchange holding company that operates electronic trading venues and provides market infrastructure for listed options and related products. Its primary business activities include operating regulated exchanges, delivering market data feeds, and offering trading technology and connectivity services designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, and market makers. The company focuses on low-latency execution, order matching, and the operational controls required to support high-volume, automated trading strategies in listed derivatives.

Products and services provided by Miami International include fully electronic order matching engines, transmittable market data and feed products, colocation and connectivity solutions, and tools for risk management and regulatory compliance.

