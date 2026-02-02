Corteva (CTVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $4.2281 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 9.19%.The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Corteva to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock opened at $72.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.34. Corteva has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Corteva by 54.7% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 52.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Corteva from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.58.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

