Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $790.4720 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $790.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:VSH opened at $20.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -70.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSH. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vishay Intertechnology has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 250,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 176,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 52,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 30,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company’s portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay’s components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

