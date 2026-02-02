Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives $10.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.6429.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fastly from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th.

In related news, CEO Charles Lacey Compton III sold 4,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $40,860.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 612,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,763.92. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott R. Lovett sold 42,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $425,391.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,002,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,121,583.70. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 929,248 shares of company stock valued at $9,793,149 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,976,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,825,000 after buying an additional 310,234 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Fastly by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,943,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,139,000 after acquiring an additional 291,617 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,864,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fastly by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,137,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,380,000 after purchasing an additional 117,213 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Fastly by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,385,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

FSLY opened at $9.25 on Friday. Fastly has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Fastly had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $158.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Fastly’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Fastly has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.080 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly’s real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.

Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.

