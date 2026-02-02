Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Up 54.1% in January

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,898 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the December 31st total of 7,719 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,471 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,471 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal Value ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,539,000 after acquiring an additional 229,159 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $803,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. grew its position in Principal Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of PY stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79. Principal Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $53.45.

About Principal Value ETF

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

