iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 619,678 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 848,818 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 812,388 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 812,388 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ IGF traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,331. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $65.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.9956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.