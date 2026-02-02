GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Short Interest Update

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,889 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the December 31st total of 44,499 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,507 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 30,507 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of GlucoTrack

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GlucoTrack stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Free Report) by 102,125.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.85% of GlucoTrack worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Get GlucoTrack alerts:

GlucoTrack Price Performance

GlucoTrack stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 499,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,081. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. GlucoTrack has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $127.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GlucoTrack in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain. The company was formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc and changed its name to GlucoTrack, Inc in November 2021. GlucoTrack, Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

Further Reading

