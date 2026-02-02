Pathfinder Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFDR) versus Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Pathfinder Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Free Report) and Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pathfinder Acquisition and Semrush’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Acquisition N/A -102.69% 4.33% Semrush 3.29% 4.93% 3.29%

Risk and Volatility

Pathfinder Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semrush has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

77.8% of Pathfinder Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Semrush shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Pathfinder Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Semrush shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pathfinder Acquisition and Semrush, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 Semrush 0 5 0 0 2.00

Semrush has a consensus price target of $10.80, indicating a potential downside of 9.21%. Given Semrush’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Semrush is more favorable than Pathfinder Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pathfinder Acquisition and Semrush”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Acquisition N/A N/A $7.97 million N/A N/A Semrush $428.63 million 4.14 $950,000.00 ($0.02) -594.75

Pathfinder Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Semrush.

Summary

Semrush beats Pathfinder Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathfinder Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company serves small and midsize businesses, enterprises, and marketing agencies, including consumer internet, digital media, education, financial services, healthcare, retail, software, telecommunications, and others. Semrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.