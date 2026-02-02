PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 101,333 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the December 31st total of 67,001 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,481,511 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,481,511 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PainReform in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter.
PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.
