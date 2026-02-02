J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $365.95 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.34. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 4.14%.The company had revenue of $410.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

J & J Snack Foods Trading Up 1.2%

JJSF stock opened at $95.00 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $144.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.88 and its 200-day moving average is $98.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.34.

J & J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 95.52%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JJSF. Zacks Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen E. Ciaramello acquired 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.56 per share, for a total transaction of $48,902.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,737.28. The trade was a 114.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of J & J Snack Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 962.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 107,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 97,108 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $7,045,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 793.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 55,731 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 122.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 39,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 62.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 33,332 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of branded snack foods and frozen beverages. Headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey, the company develops, produces and markets a broad array of proprietary and licensed products for retail, concession and foodservice customers. Its offerings span soft pretzels, frozen novelties, real Italian ice, churros and packaged beverages under well-known names such as ICEE, SuperPretzel, Luigi’s and ChurroMan.

