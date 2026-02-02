Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Down 25.3% in January

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,740 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 33,109 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,623 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 181,623 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Xtant Medical from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Xtant Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.50.

Xtant Medical Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Xtant Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $4,875,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtant Medical by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 412,024 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xtant Medical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,355,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 104,159 shares during the period. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 109,466 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 60,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 500.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 68,394,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,543,000 after buying an additional 57,000,000 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.59. 181,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $82.88 million, a P/E ratio of 59.26 and a beta of -0.04. Xtant Medical has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.95.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The medical device company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Xtant Medical had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.32%.The business had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million.

Xtant Medical, Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of bone graft, spine biologics and related implantable medical devices. The company’s product portfolio is designed to address critical needs in spinal fusion, orthopedics and trauma surgery by providing a range of solutions that promote bone growth, structural support and patient recovery.

The company’s offerings include an array of bone graft substitutes – such as demineralized bone matrix putties and fibers – interbody fusion devices, spinal fixation systems and biologic agents.

