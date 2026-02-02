Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) Short Interest Down 22.4% in January

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 125,676 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 161,888 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 224,996 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 224,996 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 5,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,370. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $702.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 54.03% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $37.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.29 million. On average, analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.88%.

FDUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fidus Investment in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: FDUS) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that provides specialized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Operated by Fidus Investment Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser, the company is regulated under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The firm focuses on structuring senior secured and unitranche loans, mezzanine debt and equity investments for established businesses across a range of industries.

