Short Interest in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW) Declines By 42.0%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,478 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the December 31st total of 4,269 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,761 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14,761 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Humacyte Stock Up 4.3%

HUMAW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 23,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,978. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

Get Humacyte alerts:

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc (NASDAQ:HUMAW) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development and manufacture of human acellular vessels (HAVs). These off-the-shelf, bioengineered vascular conduits are designed to serve as living implants for patients requiring vascular access, including those undergoing hemodialysis, as well as for peripheral artery disease and vascular trauma. Humacyte’s proprietary tissue-engineering platform leverages human vascular cells cultured on biodegradable scaffolds, which are subsequently decellularized to produce durable, non-immunogenic vessels that support natural tissue regeneration.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, Humacyte has advanced its lead candidate, the HAV, through multiple clinical trials in the United States and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.