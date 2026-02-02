Reviewing Archrock (NYSE:AROC) & KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) and KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Archrock and KLX Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archrock 0 2 6 0 2.75 KLX Energy Services 1 1 0 0 1.50

Archrock presently has a consensus target price of $32.40, suggesting a potential upside of 9.46%. Given Archrock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Archrock is more favorable than KLX Energy Services.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archrock $1.16 billion 4.48 $172.23 million $1.50 19.73 KLX Energy Services $709.30 million 0.07 -$53.00 million ($4.30) -0.65

This table compares Archrock and KLX Energy Services”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Archrock has higher revenue and earnings than KLX Energy Services. KLX Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Archrock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Archrock has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLX Energy Services has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Archrock and KLX Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archrock 18.43% 20.17% 6.68% KLX Energy Services -11.90% N/A -16.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Archrock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of KLX Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Archrock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of KLX Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Archrock beats KLX Energy Services on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services. The company also sells over-the-counter parts and components; and provides operations, major and routine maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. It serves integrated and independent oil and natural gas processors, gatherers, and transporters. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules. The company also offers coiled tubing and nitrogen services; wireline services, including pump down perforating, logging, and pipe recover; pressure control products and services; wellhead and hydraulic fracturing rental products and services; flowback and testing services; thru-tubing technologies and services; rig assist snubbing services; cementing products and services; acidizing and pressure pumping services; and downhole completion tools, such as toe sleeves, wet shoe cementing bypass subs, composite plugs, dissolvable plugs, liner hangers, stage cementing tools, inflatables, float and casing equipment, and retrievable completion tools. In addition, it provides production services comprising maintenance-related intervention services; production blow out preventers; mechanical wireline services; slick line services; hydro-testing services; premium tubulars; and other specialized production tools. Further, the company provides intervention services consisting of technicians and equipment that are focused on providing customers engineered solutions to downhole complications. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

