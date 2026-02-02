Intercont (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ:NCT) Short Interest Down 26.6% in January

Intercont (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ:NCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,519 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the December 31st total of 37,494 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 136,170 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 136,170 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intercont (Cayman) in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Intercont (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NCT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. 143,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. Intercont has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $8.76.

Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter.

Intercont (Cayman), doing business as NetCents Technology Inc, operates a cloud-based payments-as-a-service platform that enables merchants to accept both traditional payment methods—such as credit and debit cards, direct bank transfers—and digital currencies through a single integration. The company’s API-driven solution supports online storefronts, hosted checkout pages and in-store terminals, offering a seamless payment experience for end consumers while simplifying back-end processing for merchants.

Legally domiciled in the Cayman Islands and founded in 2013, NetCents maintains its operational headquarters in Kelowna, British Columbia.

