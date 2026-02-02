Stock Buyback Program Announced by SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Board of Directors

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 30th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group upgraded SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on SmartFinancial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $37.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Steven B. Tucker sold 10,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $403,856.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 49,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,231.14. This represents a 17.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, operating through its primary subsidiary, SmartBank. Incorporated in 2006, the company provides a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses and public entities across its regional footprint. SmartFinancial’s network of branch offices and digital platforms combines community-banking relationships with modern technology to serve its customers’ evolving needs.

Through SmartBank, the company offers a broad range of deposit products, including checking, savings and certificate of deposit accounts, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

