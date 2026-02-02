Short Interest in Delixy Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DLXY) Declines By 29.2%

Delixy Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DLXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 66,783 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 94,386 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,512 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,512 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Delixy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.
Delixy Holdings Limited is a company principally engaged in the trading of oil-related products, including crude oil and oil-based products such as fuel oils, motor gasoline, additives, gas condensate, base oils, asphalt, petrochemicals and naphtha. Delixy Holdings Limited is based in Singapore.
