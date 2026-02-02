Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW) Short Interest Update

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,219 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 7,828 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,931 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,931 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Quantum-Si Price Performance

QSIAW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 5,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,179. Quantum-Si has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si, Inc (NASDAQ: QSIAW) is a life sciences company focused on developing a next-generation protein sequencing platform. The company aims to unlock the proteome by enabling single-molecule protein analysis, a capability that promises to advance drug discovery, diagnostic development and molecular biology research. Quantum-Si’s core technology leverages proprietary semiconductor-based nanopore arrays and optical detection to directly sequence proteins and quantify expression patterns with high sensitivity.

Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Quantum-Si was founded to address limitations in existing proteomics methods, such as mass spectrometry, which can be time-consuming and less sensitive to low-abundance proteins.

