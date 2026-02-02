KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Short Interest Down 22.3% in January

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,280 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 11,938 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,711 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,711 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.8%
Shares of NYSEARCA:KRBN traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,490. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average of $33.23. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $36.50.
KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.6732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 191.0%.
About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF
The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.
