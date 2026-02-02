KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Short Interest Down 22.3% in January

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,280 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 11,938 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,711 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,711 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRBN traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,490. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average of $33.23. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.6732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 191.0%.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRBN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 177,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 36,676 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 91,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $1,476,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC grew its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.