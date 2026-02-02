Short Interest in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Drops By 41.2%

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 243,808 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the December 31st total of 414,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,976 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,976 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,759,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,427,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,709,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,823,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,329,000 after acquiring an additional 48,211 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,698,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,969,000 after acquiring an additional 80,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,128,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,938 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.96. 709,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,513. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $150.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities issued by those Russell Midcap Index companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

