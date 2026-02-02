JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,856 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the December 31st total of 17,285 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,141 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,141 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA JIG traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $77.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,971. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $79.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.26.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan International Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JIG. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,462 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000.

About JPMorgan International Growth ETF

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

