AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS) Short Interest Update

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,402 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the December 31st total of 8,104 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,850 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLS. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AB Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AB Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,020,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,630,000 after purchasing an additional 51,402 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AB Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,899,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,445,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AB Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,608,000.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

AB Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,040. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $36.29.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The AB Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated corporate and government debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. CPLS was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

