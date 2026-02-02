Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Update

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 65 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the December 31st total of 42 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 230 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of AIPUY opened at $15.08 on Monday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) is a state enterprise under the Thai Ministry of Transport, established in December 2002 when the country’s airport operations were corporatized from the former Department of Airports. Headquartered in Bangkok, the company is charged with the development, management and operation of major international airports in Thailand, combining infrastructure investment with commercial and service activities to support both domestic and international air travel.

The company’s core business revolves around airport operations at seven facilities, including Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Hat Yai, Mae Fah Luang–Chiang Rai and U-Tapao Rayong–Pattaya.

