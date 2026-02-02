Fisher Funds Management LTD Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Fisher Funds Management LTD lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 325,727 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.2% of Fisher Funds Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fisher Funds Management LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $159,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Breakwater Investment Management grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Kooman & Associates increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1%

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $338.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $342.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.15.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total transaction of $5,614,173.81. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,453.08. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.52, for a total transaction of $202,512.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,524.48. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,066,753 shares of company stock worth $103,358,040. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $233.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $390.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.60.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

