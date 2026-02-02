Limbach Holdings, Inc. $LMB Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 353.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 735,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 573,136 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Limbach worth $71,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Comerica Bank increased its position in Limbach by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Limbach by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Limbach by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Limbach news, insider Jay Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $155,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,067,062.42. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Limbach from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Limbach from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Limbach Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of LMB opened at $85.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.66. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.02 and a one year high of $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $184.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.48 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 6.06%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limbach declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LMB) is a U.S.-based mechanical construction firm specializing in the design, installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, piping, plumbing and sheet metal fabrication. The company delivers comprehensive mechanical solutions to commercial, institutional, health care, education, government and industrial clients, drawing on its in-house engineering, prefabrication and construction management capabilities.

The company’s service offerings encompass full-scope mechanical construction, including energy system design, direct digital controls and building automation, retrofits, testing and balancing, preventive maintenance programs and emergency response services.

