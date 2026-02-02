Bridges Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3,964.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,959 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $52,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 335.8% in the third quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

RSP opened at $198.08 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $200.78. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

