Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $329,000 Stake in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 1,433.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 264.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat consensus — GAAP diluted EPS of $2.68 (non‑GAAP $2.81) vs. Street estimates ~ $2.68, revenue $1.423B (+11% YoY), 320 bps gross‑margin improvement and $340M operating cash flow. These metrics support near‑term earnings credibility and cash generation. Read More.

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $497,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 66,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,615,125.59. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $524,025.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,555. The trade was a 32.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,495. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on ResMed from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $281.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.91.

NYSE:RMD opened at $257.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.92 and a 1-year high of $293.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.37.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. ResMed had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) is a global medical device and cloud-connectivity company focused on improving outcomes for people with sleep-disordered breathing and chronic respiratory conditions. Founded in 1989, the company is headquartered in San Diego, California, and develops, manufactures and distributes a range of devices and software used by patients, clinicians and providers worldwide.

ResMed’s product portfolio centers on noninvasive ventilation and sleep therapy equipment, including continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel devices, masks and related accessories for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and other respiratory disorders.

