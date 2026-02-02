Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 437,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,663 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

DOC stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.33, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,440.00%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

