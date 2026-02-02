Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,145 Intuit Inc. $INTU

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,145 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,268,830,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $785,564,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $782,677,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in Intuit by 575.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 881,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,023,000 after buying an additional 751,027 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Intuit by 520.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,405,000 after acquiring an additional 468,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $498.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $625.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $667.41. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $491.72 and a twelve month high of $813.70.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intuit from $870.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $739.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total transaction of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. This represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $668.02, for a total value of $936,564.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,668,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,458,939.64. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393 over the last ninety days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

