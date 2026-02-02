Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Xylem were worth $53,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Xylem by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,499,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,183,000 after purchasing an additional 663,191 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at $1,148,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 19.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 56,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. XXEC Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 66.0% during the second quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 33,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in Xylem by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. William Blair began coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

Xylem Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of XYL stock opened at $137.89 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $154.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $251,838.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,862.50. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.