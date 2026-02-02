Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 18,996 Shares of Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,465 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 18,996 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BTU. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.3% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 763.4% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Peabody Energy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTU opened at $35.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. Peabody Energy Corporation has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -121.55 and a beta of 0.52.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The coal producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.39). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $73,693.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 82,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,803.56. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Peabody Energy

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world’s largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company’s operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody’s product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.