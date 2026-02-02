Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,864,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.5% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,292.1% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 389,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,656,000 after acquiring an additional 361,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $716,713,000. Finally, Triton Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,543,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $78.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.97. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $121.81.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.09.

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

