AXS Investments LLC Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $76.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average of $76.71. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.3456 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 10+ Year Corporate Index (the Index). This index includes the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility and financial companies, with maturities greater than 10 years.

