Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) Short Interest Down 16.9% in January

Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,836,855 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 5,823,735 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,471,555 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company's shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DENN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Denny’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.96.

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

Denny’s Stock Down 0.2%

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,951,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,102 shares during the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,338,000. Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,307,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Denny’s by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 816,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 271,684 shares during the period. Finally, CIBRA Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,592,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DENN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,056,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,278. The company has a market capitalization of $321.62 million, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $7.66.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 60.26%. The business had revenue of $113.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 202.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corporation operates one of the largest full-service, family‐style restaurant chains in the United States, specializing in classic American diner fare. The company’s menu features breakfast, lunch and dinner offerings served around the clock, with signature items such as the Grand Slam breakfast, burgers, sandwiches and a variety of savory skillets. As a publicly traded entity under the symbol DENN on NASDAQ, Denny’s focuses on providing an accessible dining experience for a broad customer base, including families, travelers and late‐night diners.

The company’s business model combines both franchised and company‐owned locations.

