Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Price

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNR. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$151.60.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNR

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNR traded down C$0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$130.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$135.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$133.17. The stock has a market cap of C$79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$126.11 and a twelve month high of C$152.12.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.46 billion during the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 31.20%. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.