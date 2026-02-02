DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Trading 7% Higher – Should You Buy?

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.17 and last traded at $59.10. Approximately 616,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,711,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOCN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $47.00 target price on DigitalOcean and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.76.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 29.15%.The company had revenue of $229.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DigitalOcean has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.400 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth $6,580,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 215,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 43,732 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth $455,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 248.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 32,290 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean’s platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

