Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Up 8.8% – Should You Buy?

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) rose 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 2,703,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,581,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOSS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

Gossamer Bio Trading Up 11.2%

The company has a market cap of $586.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Gossamer Bio had a negative net margin of 354.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,774.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 155,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 2012, the company is focused on discovering and developing oral, once-daily therapies for immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases, as well as oncology indications. Gossamer Bio leverages a deep pipeline of small-molecule candidates aimed at improving patient outcomes in areas of high unmet need.

The company’s lead programs include GB004, an S1P1 receptor modulator in late-stage development for ulcerative colitis, and GB1275, a CD11b modulator being investigated in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

