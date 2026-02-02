Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) Short Interest Update

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 65,417,690 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the December 31st total of 42,486,875 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,980,601 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 156,980,601 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVLT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a report on Monday, December 29th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Datavault AI from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Insider Transactions at Datavault AI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datavault AI

In related news, Director David Marc Howitt sold 19,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $32,039.28. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 311,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,411.67. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 10,674,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $9,393,838.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 219,056,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,770,119.52. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,221,535 shares of company stock worth $32,475,682. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVLT. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Datavault AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Datavault AI during the third quarter worth $1,294,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Datavault AI in the third quarter valued at $416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Datavault AI during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Datavault AI Stock Performance

Shares of Datavault AI stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.65. 19,908,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,866,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Datavault AI has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.15.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative net margin of 1,394.07% and a negative return on equity of 100.90%. The company had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datavault AI will post -13.02 EPS for the current year.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

Further Reading

