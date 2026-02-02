Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Short Interest Update

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 35,823 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the December 31st total of 22,996 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,143 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 49,143 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Price Performance

Greenwave Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.83. 33,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,024. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $59.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55.

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($17.85) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Greenwave Technology Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenwave Technology Solutions stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 147,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.24% of Greenwave Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: GWAV) is a developer of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity management solutions. The company’s cloud-native platform enables enterprises and service providers to orchestrate, monitor and secure cellular data connections across a variety of devices and network operators, offering features such as remote provisioning, subscription management and real-time analytics.

Its core offerings include eSIM management, multi-operator roaming orchestration and automated compliance tools designed to simplify the deployment and lifecycle management of large-scale IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity projects.

Featured Stories

