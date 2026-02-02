Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Shares Down 12.9% – Here’s What Happened

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 221,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 267,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Great Atlantic Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland. It holds interests in Glenelg Vanadium, Kagoot Brook Cobalt, MacDougal Road, Keymet, Mascarene, Mount Raymond, and Porcupine properties located in New Brunswick; Pilley's Island and South Quarry properties located in Newfoundland; and Mitchell Brook property located in Nova Scotia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Atlantic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Atlantic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.