Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Trading Down 25% – Here’s Why

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) was down 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 3,479,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 540% from the average daily volume of 543,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Granada Gold Mine Trading Down 18.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$10.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 3.62.

About Granada Gold Mine

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Gold Bullion Development Corp. and changed its name to Granada Gold Mine Inc in January 2017. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

