Insider Selling: Waste Management (NYSE:WM) CFO Sells 270 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) CFO David Reed sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $59,027.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,256.66. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.48. The company had a trading volume of 909,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,687. The company has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

Multiple brokerages raised price targets on WM, with new targets reported in the $235–$270 range, signaling analyst confidence in the company’s outlook and providing upside support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings-call takeaways emphasized strong cash flow, solid margins and growth in renewable natural gas (RNG) initiatives — items that support long-term revenue quality and margin expansion. Earnings call highlights

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Citigroup decreased their target price on Waste Management from $270.00 to $263.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Waste Management from $266.00 to $265.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.55.

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

