Image Scan (LON:IGE) Shares Down 25.2% – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2026

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGEGet Free Report) shares fell 25.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.30 and last traded at GBX 1.53. 2,451,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,146% from the average session volume of 196,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05.

Image Scan Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Image Scan (LON:IGEGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX (0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Image Scan had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. On average, analysts expect that Image Scan Holdings Plc will post 0.1297899 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Image Scan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Image Scan Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary 3DX-Ray Limited, engages in the manufacture and sale of portable X-ray systems for security and counter-terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Indian Subcontinent, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection products; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening and conveyor systems; metal detection products, including AXIS archway and walk by metal detectors; and blast protection and EOD/IEDD equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Image Scan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Scan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.