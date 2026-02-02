Strive (NASDAQ:ASST) Trading Down 9.9% – What’s Next?

Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.7401. Approximately 33,727,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 104,831,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8211.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ASST shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Strive in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Strive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $1.50 price target on Strive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

Get Strive alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ASST

Strive Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $651.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 16.87.

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strive news, CEO Matthew Ryan Cole purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 763,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,971.04. This trade represents a 190.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 956,456 shares of company stock valued at $829,314 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Strive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strive during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Strive during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Strive in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Strive by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Strive

(Get Free Report)

Asset Entities, Inc (NASDAQ: ASST) is a specialty finance company that acquires, originates and services asset-backed loans and receivables across a range of industry sectors. The firm focuses on structuring and managing credit portfolios in equipment finance, commercial receivables and other asset-backed classes, employing securitization vehicles and bespoke financing solutions to deliver liquidity to underserved small- and mid-market borrowers.

Through its platform, Asset Entities leverages data-driven underwriting, risk management and portfolio optimization to create diversified exposure across end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.