kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$6.00 price target by TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of kneat.com from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.50.

Shares of KSI traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.63. 31,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,637. The company has a market capitalization of C$441.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.50, a PEG ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.10. kneat.com has a twelve month low of C$4.01 and a twelve month high of C$7.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.11 million during the quarter. kneat.com had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that kneat.com will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dave O’reilly acquired 6,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,481.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,481.02. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Kneat Solutions provides leading companies in highly regulated industries with unparalleled efficiency in validation and compliance through its digital validation platform Kneat Gx. As an industry leader in customer satisfaction, Kneat boasts an excellent record for implementation, powered by our user-friendly design, expert support, and on-demand training academy. Kneat Gx is an industry-leading digital validation platform that enables highly regulated companies to manage any validation discipline from end-to-end.

