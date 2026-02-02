BTGO (NYSE:BTGO) Trading Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

BTGO (NYSE:BTGO – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 327,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,019,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BTGO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other BTGO news, CRO Chen Fang sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $4,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 1,233,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,648,639.34. This represents a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jody Mettler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,500. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 436,007 shares of company stock worth $7,298,757 in the last quarter.

BitGo Holdings Inc is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins and settlement services from regulated cold storage. BitGo Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

