National Bankshares Lowers Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$190.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$300.00 to C$190.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.92% from the stock’s previous close.

TRI has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Huber Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$243.80.

Thomson Reuters stock traded down C$0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$149.70. 298,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,482. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$177.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$212.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.14. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$149.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$299.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.48 billion for the quarter. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 20.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 5.6395803 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters is the result of the $17.6 billion megamerger of Canada’s Thomson and the United Kingdom’s Reuters Group in 2008 and the 2018 carve-out of its finance and risk business, Refinitiv, in which it holds a 45% stake. In 2019, the company agreed to exchange its 45% stake in Refinitiv for a 15% stake in LSE. Since the divestiture, the company is more concentrated on selling its flagship legal data and software, WestLaw, and its tax accounting software, OneSource. In addition, the company does hold a significant investment in the publicly traded Tradeweb, which operates a fixed income exchange.

