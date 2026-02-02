JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Price

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$149.00 to C$147.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares set a C$150.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$153.00 to C$146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$151.60.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNR

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.6%

TSE:CNR traded down C$0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$130.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,193. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$126.11 and a twelve month high of C$152.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59. The firm has a market cap of C$79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$135.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$133.17.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.46 billion for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 27.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.